FG reacts as Nigerians vandalise Embassy in Jakarta

By Khadijat Kuburat Lawal 
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama;
Some Nigerians in Indonesia on Thursday attacked the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta over alleged infringement on their human rights by the Indonesian immigration officials.

In video clips trending online, some Nigerians were seen attacking the Embassy and chanting, “Nigeria is not helping us in this country. We don’t have an Embassy. We no go ‘gree.”

While some were seen destroying a bus on the Embassy’s premises, others were vandalising windows and doors of the building.

The angry protesters equally brought down the Nigerian flag and tore it to shreds.

The Federal Government described the attack as disgraceful and a criminal act.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the reaction via his twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama on Friday.

“Absolutely deplorable and disgraceful criminal behaviour by Nigerian hooligans who without justification attacked the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia today.”

He added that “effort will be made to identify them and see they are severely punished.

“Totally unacceptable behaviour.”

Daily Trust reports that the building on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana was demolished by unknown men last Friday.

The Ghanian government has however apologized to the Nigerian government and promised to restore the diplomatic building to its original state.

