Ghana apologises to Nigeria over demolition of mission building

The Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo has apologized to President Muhammadu Buhari over the attack on the Nigerian Mission in his country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo who spoke with Prsident Buhari on the phone, said he has directed a full investigation into the demolition of a building on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

He assured President Buhari that some suspects had been arrested and will be arraigned in court.

Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, called President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, today, June 23, on the phone.

“To express his sincere regrets and apology for the demolition of a building on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

“He informed President Buhari that he had directed a full investigation of the unfortunate incident.

“It further emerged earlier in the day that some suspects had been arrested and will be arraigned in court.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this note wish to call on Nigerians home and abroad to remain calm despite the highly provocative attack on the High Commission of Nigeria in Accra, Ghana.

“And to reassure Nigerians that the Federal Government is engaging the Ghanaian Authorities at the highest level to seek redress,” it stated.

The Federal Government on Sunday condemned the attacks on its residential buildings in Accra, describing them as criminal and outrageous.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, via his twitter handle, demanded urgent action from the Ghanaian authorities, find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their property in Ghana.

Onyeama on Monday summoned the chargè d’ affaires of the high commission of Ghana to Nigeria , Ms Iva Denoo over the attack.

