Nigeria summons Ghana envoy over attack at high commission

By Kehinde Abdulsalam 

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama on Monday summoned the chargè d’ affaires of the high commission of Ghana to Nigeria , Ms Iva Denoo over the recent attack on the Nigerian embassy in Ghana.

Onyeama tweeted that she was summoned to give an explanation on the recent attacks on a residential building within the premises of the Nigerian embassy in Ghana.

“Summoned the Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of #Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo to demand urgent explanation on the recent attacks on a residential building in our diplomatic premises and reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff.
@NigeriaGov.” He tweeted.

The minister had earlier described the action as ‘criminal and outrageous’ just as he demanded urgent action from the Ghanaian authorities.

The Federal House of Representatives also condemned the action saying it did not only infringed on the international rights of Nigeria but violated conventions and treaties on diplomatic relations between both countries.

Daily Trust gathered that some armed men reportedly invaded the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana, on Friday, destroying some apartments under construction.

The affected buildings were reportedly being constructed to house staff and visitors.

