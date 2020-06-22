PDP flays Buhari over attack on Nigerian embassy in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to “wake up” on domestic and diplomatic issues such as attacks on Nigerians living in other countries.

The party specifically asked President Buhari to take decisive action over the demolition of the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana which it described as a “huge contempt.”

Some armed men reportedly invaded the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana, on Friday, destroying some apartments under construction.

The affected buildings were reportedly being constructed to house staff and visitors.

A Ghanaian businessman had accused the Commission of encroaching on his land.

But the PDP in a statement on Monday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan argued that Buhari has failed as a result of sheer incompetence and incapacity to articulate and project Nigeria’s pride and integrity before other world leaders.

“The PDP described as disheartening that since the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC have not demonstrated effort to preserve the nation’s integrity, beyond the tepid statements by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema.

“This situation has further explained why attacks on Nigerians and Nigerian interests in foreign lands had escalated under the Buhari administration, with Nigerians being harassed and killed in various parts of the world by assailants, who take advantage of the incompetence and weaknesses of the current government in Nigeria.

“The PDP particularly recalls how the Buhari administration exhibited unpardonable weakness and failed to protect innocent Nigerians who were being killed in violent xenophobic attacks in South Africa last year,” the party said.

The foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Monday, summoned a senior Ghanaian diplomat, Ms Iva Denoo over the incident.

