Attacks on Nigerian mission in Ghana criminal – FG

The Federal Government on Sunday condemned the attacks on its residential buildings in Accra, describing them as criminal and outrageous.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, via his twitter handle, demanded urgent action from the Ghanaian authorities, find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their property in Ghana.

He said:“We’re engaging with the Ghanaian government and we demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their properties in Ghana.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Intervention on Sunday said the incident was being investigated to bring perpetrators to book.

It stated: “The ministry views, with concern, this development which is a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR. 1961).

“Accordingly, investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

“Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has beefed up security at the said facility and the situation is under control.”

