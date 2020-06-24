Demolition: Nigeria won’t engage in street fight with Ghana — Presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency on Wednesday said Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana over the demolition of some apartments under construction in the Nigerian embassy in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in an interview with State House reporters, said both President Muhammadu Buhari and President Nana Akufo-Addo will resolve the issue diplomatically.

Shehu said: “The President of Ghana has called and regretted the action and apologised to the President of Nigeria. I think he has shown leadership in the matter and what should Nigeria do; these are two leading countries in West Africa.

“Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana. This cannot happen. So, the two leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, who is much respected in Africa, they all call him ‘Baba’ (Father), so, he is bound to show restraint.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

The presidential spokesman added that: “Matters such as this when they arise, it is always better when they arise, they should be resolved diplomatically. No, there shouldn’t be a fight between Nigeria and Ghana, this will not happen.”

On Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo of Ghana apologized over the demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo, who spoke with President Buhari on phone, said that he had directed full investigation into the incident.

Shehu, in a statement issued on Monday, said latest report revealed that some suspects had been arrested, and will be arraigned in court.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App