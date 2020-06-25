Ghana to restore Nigeria’s diplomatic property

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghanaian government on Thursday reiterated its commitment to restoring to its original state, the residential building of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana that was demolished a few days ago following an attack.

Mrs Shirley Ayokor Botchewey, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, said this while briefing journalists in Ghana on the outcome of the investigation into the attack.

“The Land Commission will formerly inform the Osu Traditional Council that in August, 2000, offer was made to High Commission of Nigeria, irrespective of the title of land in question.

“The offer was accepted by the High Commission and payment was made accordingly that constituted a contract.

“The Land Commission will proceed to issue a Land Certificate to the High Commission of Nigeria, to regularise it’s ownership of the property in question.

“Ghana will take immediate steps to engage the Osu stool and all stakeholders on the impasse.

“Ghana will ensure that the demolished building is restored to its original state as soon as possible.

“The High Commission of Nigeria will take appropriate steps to obtain building permit for the construction.”

She added that a committee consisting of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana Police Service, National Security, and the Lands Commission had been constituted to investigate the unlawful demolition of the building.

According to her, based on preliminary investigation, Nigeria paid for the land 20 years ago, even though the High Commission could not produce the lease, land title certificate and building permit of the land.

She, however, gave an assurance that the government of Ghana would actively engage the Nigeria government at the highest level, to address the impasse and help calm tensions in both countries.

She added that arrests had been made in relation to the demolition and that the case had been prosecuted in court for conspiracy to commit crime and cause of unlawful damages.

Daily Trust reports that unknown persons had demolished a building on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, condemned the attack, describing it as outrageous while demanding for urgent action from the Ghanaian authorities.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama, on Monday summoned the chargè d’ affaires of the high commission of Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo, over the recent attack on the Nigerian embassy in Ghana.

However, Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo has apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari over the attack on the Nigerian Mission in his country.

