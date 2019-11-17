KogiDecides: APC’s Bello records massive victory in Okene

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress, APC has recorded massive victory in Okene local government area as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Sunday.

Bello scored 112,764 votes against the 139 votes recorded by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engr. Musa Wada. Bello is from Okene LGA.

Okene LGA

Total registered voters: 131,166

Total accredited voters: 114, 001

Total votes cast-113,420

Valid votes-113, 170

Rejected votes- 250

APC-112,764

PDP-139

SDP-50

Bello was also announced as the winner of Ijumu local government area. He polled a total of 11,425 votes against the 7,587 votes recorded by Engr. Wada, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Bello recorded 3,679 votes against the 2,145 votes recorded by Wada in Ogori Magongo LGA.

Wada won Omala local government area. He polled a total of 14,403 votes to defeat Bello who polled 8,473 votes.

READ: #KogiDecides: INEC announces official results; LIVE BLOG

In Kogi, 24 candidates took part in the election with the incumbent Yahaya Bello of the APC squaring up with Engr. Musa Wada of the PDP.

