KogiDecides: APC’s Yahaya Bello claims Ogori Magongo LGA

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi state, Governor Yahaya Bello, has recorded 3,679 votes against the 2,145 votes recorded by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engr. Musa Wada in Ogori Magongo LGA. This was according to the official announcement made by the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
Bello was also announced as the winner of Ijumu local government area. He polled a total of 11,425 votes against the 7,587 votes recorded by Engr. Wada, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
READ: #KogiDecides: INEC announces official results: LIVE BLOG
Ogori Magongo LGA
Total registered voters: 16,032
Total accredited voters: 6,239
Total votes cast-6,234
Valid votes-6,088
Rejected votes-146
APC-3,679
PDP-2,145
SDP-244
In Kogi, 24 candidates took part in the election with the incumbent Yahaya Bello of the APC squaring up with Engr. Musa Wada of the PDP.
