KogiDecides: PDP’s Wada floors APC’s Yahaya Bello in Omala LGA

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi state, Engr. Musa Wada has won Omala local government area. He polled a total of 14,403 votes to defeat the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Yahaya Bello who polled 8,473 votes. This was according to the official announcement made by the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Bello recorded 3,679 votes against the 2,145 votes recorded by Wada in Ogori Magongo LGA.

Bello was also announced as the winner of Ijumu local government area. He polled a total of 11,425 votes against the 7,587 votes recorded by Engr. Wada, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Omala LGA

Total registered voters: 66,368

Total accredited voters: 24,474

Total votes cast-24, 428

Valid votes-23, 705

Rejected votes-72

APC-8,473

PDP-14,403

SDP-567

In Kogi, 24 candidates took part in the election with the incumbent Yahaya Bello of the APC squaring up with Engr. Musa Wada of the PDP.

