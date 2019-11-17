KogiDecides: PDP’s Wada floors APC’s Yahaya Bello in Omala LGA

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi state, Engr. Musa Wada has won Omala local government area. He polled a total of 14,403 votes to defeat the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Yahaya Bello who polled 8,473 votes. This was according to the official announcement made by the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
Bello recorded 3,679 votes against the 2,145 votes recorded by Wada in Ogori Magongo LGA.
Bello was also announced as the winner of Ijumu local government area. He polled a total of 11,425 votes against the 7,587 votes recorded by Engr. Wada, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
READ: #KogiDecides: INEC announces official results; LIVE BLOG
Omala LGA
Total registered voters: 66,368
Total accredited voters: 24,474
Total votes cast-24, 428
Valid votes-23, 705
Rejected votes-72
APC-8,473
PDP-14,403
SDP-567
In Kogi, 24 candidates took part in the election with the incumbent Yahaya Bello of the APC squaring up with Engr. Musa Wada of the PDP.
