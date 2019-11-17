KogiDecides: Yahaya Bello wins Dino Melaye’s LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has been announced as the winner of Ijumu local government area.

Bello polled a total of 11,425 votes against the 7,587 votes recorded by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engr. Musa Wada, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party, SDP scored 223 votes.

Final Result

Ijumu LG

APC 11,425

PDP 7,587

SDP 223

Senator Dino Melaye, the senatorial candidate of PDP for Kogi West is from Ijumu, the same LGA as Smart Adeyemi of the APC.

