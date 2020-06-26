Former APC spokesman dumps Oshiomhole, backs Caretaker Committee

ADVERTISEMENT

The immediate-Past National Publicity Secretary, of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has solicited support of all members for Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party.

Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued on Friday, declared his support for the actions taken by President Muhammadu Buhari at Thursday’s meeting of APC National Executive Committee (NEC).

This is coming hours after he and seventeen NWC members, loyal to the former national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole threatened to seek legal redress.

He, however, said that his decision to back President Buhari was taken in his personal capacity and not for anyone or group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

He said: “President Buhari along with the NEC of our great party, the APC on Thursday dissolved the Party’s NWC.

“I was not just a proud member of that organ, I was also the Spokesman of the party.

“It was a privilege to have the opportunity to serve under the governing party of a government led by President Buhari.

“However, by this statement, I am speaking in my personal capacity and not for anyone or group.

“I have reflected on the events of the past few days and the outcome of Thursday’s NEC meeting and as a party man, I declare my support for the actions taken by Mr President.

“Like the President said, the party was ominously hanging on a cliff and as expected, something had to give way because the APC could not have continued along that obvious path of destruction.

“I therefore call on every member to rally round the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee led by H.E. Mai Mala Buni, an experienced party administrator and other eminent members of that committee who, of course, are our compatriots, as they embark on the process of rebuilding our party to the height we all desire.

“Ours must be a party that is strong and truly progressive; one that can provide our government the support it requires to deliver more dividends of democracy.

“We all have the obligation to subordinate our individual interests to the collective interests of our government and country.

“The task of preserving President Muhammadu Buhari’s unprecedented legacies is not negotiable.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App