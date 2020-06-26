Bagudu dismisses court threat by Oshiomhole’s camp over APC NWC dissolution

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, says the purported plan by some members of the sacked National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to go to court is a creation of media reports.

Governor Bagudu said this on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after a thank-you visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on the decision taken at Thursday’s APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

He was accompanied by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; and Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, who is a member of the caretaker committee.

The governor, while reacting to the reported plan by some NWC members to go to court to challenge the NEC’s decision, said: “Media says a lot of things, but Mr President is very clear that he received due legal advice and remember, before the 2019 primaries, Mr President demonstrated to everyone in this country that he will never sacrifice due process for expediency.

“Even when it was convenient to extend tenure of the then executive so that we don’t have a convention and primary at the same time, Mr President said no, no matter how tough it is, we are going to do the correct legal thing.

“So, Mr President will never do anything which the constitutional provision of party, talk less of the country, does not allow him to do.”

Bagudu, who said the visit was also used to introduce Buni to Mr President, lauded the feedback received after the NEC meeting and the gains of the administration so far in the effort to fix the economy, stop the coronavirus pandemic, secure the nation, feed the citizens, and promote accountability.

He said: “We thanked Mr President for all he has been doing for the Progressive family, which culminated in the visionary and momentous resolution of party disputes that took place on Thursday.

“Testimonials, news, commentaries, media from across the country are all happy for what has been done yesterday (Thursday).

“Equally, to appreciate all the gains that had been made under his capable, brilliant and visionary leadership.

“At the same time, it’s to introduce, yet again, the Chairman of our Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention planning Committee, who is a very seasoned administrator and politician, the governor of Yobe State, His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, and to thank him on behalf of the Progressive Governors’ Forum for deeming it so fit to include three governors in the committee: the Chairman, governor of Niger State and the governor of Osun State; Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola.”

Asked about the reaction of the President, he said: “He (President Buhari) is happy that at last we have one less distraction because Mr President is conscious of the mandate given to him by Nigerians and even though he bothers a lot about his party, but what dominates his daily action are economy, security, transparency and the progress of Nigeria. So, he’s very happy.”

Illegal NEC?

It would be recalled that the camp loyal to the former national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday, threatened to seek legal redress over the dissolution of the NWC.

The 18 NWC members believed to be loyalists of Comrade Oshiomhole, in a statement jointly signed by the erstwhile acting National Chairman, Ntufam Hilliard Eta and acting National Secretary, Arc. Waziri Bulama, restated their position that Giadom lacked power to convene NEC meeting.

According to them, “Article 25 (B) of the Constitution of the APC is explicit that only the National Chairman or the NWC is given the prerogative of summoning meetings of the NEC of the party either for statutory quarterly meetings or for emergency meetings. The same provision of the constitution makes it compulsory for a notice of a minimum of 14 days in respect of statutory quarterly meetings and 7 days in respect of emergency meetings.

“While the NWC is studying is studying the unfolding drama, it will be consulting with stakeholders and a team of lawyers on the next line of action.

“Therefore, all members of our great party and concerned Nigerians are urged to remain calm pending the outcome of the consultations,” they said.

Those that signed the statement include Eta, Inuwa Abdulkadir, Pastor Bankole Oluwajana, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman Wambai, Emma Eneukwu, Adamu Fanda, Ibrahim Masari, Paul Chukwuma, Emma Ibediro, Sadiq Abubakar, Hajia Salamatu Baiwa Umar-Eluma, Alh.Tajudeen Bello, Misbahu Lawan Didi, Wogu Borms, Babatunde Ogala, Lanre Issa-Onilu, and Arc. Waziri Bulama.

