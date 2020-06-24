APC: Buhari dumps Oshiomhole, backs Giadom as Acting Chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has backed Chief Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed this following enquiry from State House reporters.

Shehu said: “The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.

“Because he will always act in accordance with the law, the President will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter.

In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly.”

Giadom on Tuesday summoned a meeting of National Executive Committee of the APC for Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Giadom, in a notice issued on Tuesday, said the meeting to be held virtually, had the consent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

But the APC National Vice Chairman, South South, Prince Hilliard Etta, who was appointed to act on behalf of Deputy National Chairman, South, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, while reacting to the issue, described such NEC meeting as unconstitutional.

Crisis in APC

Scheming for the control of the APC by various camps has worsened the crisis rocking the ruling party.

Two top chieftains of the party, recently, claimed to be its acting chairman following the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The chieftains represent two key camps of the party who are out to grab the leadership position.

The upholding of the suspension of Oshiomhole by the Court of Appeal had created a vacuum in the leadership of the party.

To fill the vacuum, the National Working Committee (NWC) had named a former governor Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi as the acting national chairman of the party.

However, the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Giadom declared himself as the acting chairman of the party, puncturing the announcement by the NWC of the party.

While Ajimobi’s camp has the backing of Asiwaju; Giadom, party sources said is of the camp of some serving and former governors.

