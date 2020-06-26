Oshiomhole’s camp mulls court action as Buni takes charge

ADVERTISEMENT

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The dissolution of the NWC followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s recommendation.

However, the camp loyal to the former national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has threatened to seek legal redress.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State was appointed as Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Committee of the party.

He will oversee the affairs of the party for six months with Senator John Akpanudoede as secretary.

The membership of the committee include Governor Isiaka Oyetola of Osun State (South West); former Senate President Ken Nnamani (South East); Stella Okotete (Women Representative); Governor Sani Bello of Niger State (North Central); Dr. James Lalu (physically challenged); Sen. Abubakar Yusuf (Senate Representative); Rep Akinyemi Olaide (House of Representatives); David Lyon (South South); Abba Ari (North West); Prof. Tahir Mamman (North East); and Barr. Ismail Ahmed (Youth).

Seven governors, led by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, addressed State House reporters after the NEC meeting convened by Chief Victor Giadom.

What Buhari said

While expressing reservations over the lingering crisis in the APC, Buhari said: “At the moment, our great party is faced with internal wrangling; there are on-going litigations amongst some party members and we cannot clearly ascertain the status of certain NWC.

“There are also other associated disputes as to the legitimacy or otherwise of holders of certain national offices of the party. The party is also contending with judicial claims and counter-claims, orders and counter-orders and indeed judgments and counter-judgments that are predominantly at cross-purposes.

“Confronted with these issues, it is obvious that the fortunes of the party are currently in jeopardy, administration of our party is becoming impossible and there is consequently an urgent need for intervention to immediately arrest further drifts and internal wrangling which may lead to total disintegration.

“What we see clearly emerging, is that we are beginning to self-destruct. This, my dear party members, is not just regrettable but utterly gut wrenching.”

Camps disagree

The two camps of the dissolved NWC yesterday disagreed over the actions taken by the NEC.

The 18 NWC members believed to be loyalists of Comrade Oshiomhole, in a statement jointly signed by the erstwhile acting National Chairman, Ntufam Hilliard Eta and acting National Secretary, Arc. Waziri Bulama, restated their position that Giadom lacked power to convene NEC meeting.

According to them, “Article 25 (B) of the Constitution of the APC is explicit that only the National Chairman or the NWC is given the prerogative of summoning meetings of the NEC of the party either for statutory quarterly meetings or for emergency meetings. The same provision of the constitution makes it compulsory for a notice of a minimum of 14 days in respect of statutory quarterly meetings and 7 days in respect of emergency meetings.

“While the NWC is studying is studying the unfolding drama, it will be consulting with stakeholders and a team of lawyers on the next line of action.

“Therefore, all members of our great party and concerned Nigerians are urged to remain calm pending the outcome of the consultations,” they said.

Those that signed the statement include Eta, Inuwa Abdulkadir, Pastor Bankole Oluwajana, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman Wambai, Emma Eneukwu, Adamu Fanda, Ibrahim Masari, Paul Chukwuma, Emma Ibediro, Sadiq Abubakar, Hajia Salamatu Baiwa Umar-Eluma, Alh.Tajudeen Bello, Misbahu Lawan Didi, Wogu Borms, Babatunde Ogala, Lanre Issa-Onilu, and Arc. Waziri Bulama.

NEC right — Lawali Shuaibu

However, the immediate past Deputy National Chairman, North, Sen. Lawali Shuaibu, said to be from the anti-Bola Tinubu camp, in a phone interview, expressed happiness over the constitution of the caretaker committee.

According to him, “It (decision) was in order. NEC convened a meeting and made that decision. So, it is in line with the party’s constitution.

“The last two years have been the darkest years of APC as a young party. I don’t think we can ever find APC in that kind of situation again.”

Legality of NWC dissolution divides lawyers

Lawyers have expressed divergent views over the dissolution of the APC’s NWC and inauguration of a caretaker executive.

Recall that following the Court of Appeal’s affirmation of the suspension of Oshiomhole as national chairman on June 16, Giadom was on June 17 granted an ex parte order to function as acting national chairman for two weeks following an earlier order by an FCT High Court on March 16 declaring him acting national chairman.

Speaking on this, Raji Ahmed (SAN), cautioned that the situation called for “studied silence” on the part of lawyers as the issues were still unfolding.

However, Ernest Ojukwu (SAN) is of the view that the issue can only be determined in accordance with the APC Constitution.

Dayo Akinlaja (SAN) said the existence of Oshiomhole’s case might not make the dissolution of the NWC illegal if the cases have nothing to do with the legality or otherwise of the NWC.

Paul Ananaba (SAN) said the intervention of the president means that all cases would be withdrawn from the courts or die naturally based on the principle of party supremacy.

He added that although Oshiomhole had filed an appeal, the Supreme Court cannot impose him on the APC.

But Nkemakolam Okoro said the dissolution of the NWC headed by Oshiomhole during the pendency of an appeal to the highest court of the land was embarrassing and in total disregard to the jurisdiction of the court.

“The action of the president today has the potential of rendering nugatory any decision that might be taken by the Supreme Court in the pending appeal before it in respect of the same subject matter,” he said.

“It is an affront to the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Once an issue is in court, parties ought not to indulge in self-help. What the president has done is tantamount to self-help and it is ridiculous,” he added.

Hamid Ajibola Jimoh Esq said any action taken while the subject matter was pending before the court amounted to contempt of court and might be declared of no effect, invalid and an abuse of court.

How we’ll run APC- Buni

The chairman of the 13-member caretaker and convention planning committee, while fielding questions from journalists, said the NEC meeting was legal as it was a continuation of the notice earlier issued in March, before it was suspended.

Buni, who resumed duty yesterday at the APC national secretariat, said: “As a former two-time national secretary of the party, I know the party very well. It is all about doing justice to every member of the party because without justice there won’t be peace. I am a team player.

“I have a capable team that can work with me.

“If you don’t manage crisis, obviously, crisis will manage you. So, I won’t allow any crisis to fester henceforth,” he said.

‘NEC not after Tinubu’

Buni, while speaking on the allegation that the NEC meeting was convened to whittle down the influence of Tinubu, said, “We are all together to rescue this party.

“Nobody is happy with the situation under which the party is now operating because we are in courts for various problems and crisis.

“NEC is the highest organ of the party after convention, and by our constitution, NEC can act for convention in between.”

Thursday’s NEC meeting, which started at noon, was held at the Executive Council chambers of the State House, Abuja.

It was attended by President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and 16 governors, among others.

The governors include those of Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Plateau, Imo, Kogi, Yobe, Gombe, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Kebbi, Kano, Kaduna and Ekiti.

Buni writes INEC over Ondo, NWC sack

Meanwhile, Buni has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to introduce his team and invite the commission to monitor governorship primary election in Ondo State scheduled for July 20, 2020.

Buni, who was at the APC secretariat in company of some governors and other party leaders, also pledged to do justice to every APC member with his “capable team.”

Disbanded NWC members can still contest — Momoh

A former Minister of Information, Chief Tony Momoh has said that the NEC has not acted strangely by dissolving the party’s NWC.

Momoh, also a chieftain of the party, made the assertion in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He explained that NEC could take such decision when some pending issues in the party could not be resolved by the NWC of the party.

The former minister, however, said it was not for him to say whether the dissolution was good for the progress of the party or not.

Momoh said anybody, including members of the dissolved NWC, could still aspire to the leadership positions of the party at the national convention.

He stressed the need to hold NEC meetings every quarter as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

Also, a member of the National Caucus of the APC, Chief Sam Nkire, also called for the immediate reconstitution of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party.

Chief Nkire, who is also a member of the BoT, said the absence of an active and functional BoT was the major reason why most of the minor disagreements turned intractable, adding that “the BoT as the conscience, soul and sanctity of the party is empowered to intervene and settle all disputes in the party”.

‘Tinubu still influential’

There was a bit of relief in the camp of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu following the decision of the NEC on Thursday, Daily Trust can report.

Sources said contrary to insinuation, Tinubu has not really lost out in the battle for the control of the party’s machineries.

Some of the chieftains who spoke on condition of anonymity opined that members of the caretaker committee comprise allies and fans of the APC leader.

“Tinubu is not losing sleep over it. He has not lost out as people are insinuating. He remains a force to be reckoned with in the party,” one of the sources said.

A chieftain of the APC in Lagos, Hon. Moshood Salvador said the decision of the NEC was a move “in the right direction.”

Salvador, who is one of the supporters of Tinubu, also dismissed insinuations that the recognition earlier given to Victor Giadom-led NWC was targeted at the former Lagos State governor.

In a chat with Daily Trust, the party’s chieftain said given the complexity of the crisis in the party, it was the right decision the NEC took.

He said, “The party just had to do that to make sure that everything is settled. It is a move in the right direction.”

He warned against personalising decisions taken in the party, saying those insinuating about Asiwaju’s position in the party were only out to fuel crisis in the party.

Eta suspended in C/ River

The Cross River chapter of the APC has suspended Prince Hilliard Eta, the former national vice chairman for South-South.

Secretary of the party, Francis Ekpenyong, said Eta was suspended for anti-party activities, and creation of parallel structures in the party.

He said the suspension had been communicated to Eta, adding that they further affirmed earlier suspension by his ward.

