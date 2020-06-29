Buhari approves ‘reopening of schools’, lifts interstate lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has said that the inter-state border restrictions would be lifted on July 1.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said this on Monday in Abuja at the 47th joint national briefing of the committee.

However, he said that the movement would only be within the non-curfew time.

The nationwide curfew is between 10pm and 4am.

He also said that while the schools remained closed, exiting students across the country, including primary six, JS three and SS three, would resume at a time to be announced.

He also said that bars, cinemas and night clubs remained closed till further notice; while guests at wedding would be limited to 20, including family members.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the extension of ease of lockdown by four weeks.

“Permission of movement across state borders only outside curfew hours with effect from 1st July, 2020; enforcement of laws around non-pharmaceutical interventions by States, in particular, the use of face masks in public places.

“Safe re-opening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations; safe reopening of domestic aviation services as soon as practicable,” Mustapha said.

He said that there would be publication of revised guidelines around the three thematic areas of general movement, industry and labour; and community activities; provision of technical support for states to mobilise additional resources for the response.

He also said that there would be the strengthening partnerships with states, local governments, traditional rulers, community or religious leaders and civil society to ensure increased public awareness and compliance with preventive guidelines.

The SGF said they would be encouraging state governments to empower Local Government Authorities to intensify contact tracing efforts and ensure stronger grassroots mobilisation to support the response; encourage states and hospital authorities to ensure continuity of other health services to prevent fatalities from other life-threatening conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic; and deepening of collaboration with other mandate groups at states or federal levels to harmonise the country’s COVID-19 response in the short, medium and long terms.

According to him, harnessing of data, which shows that 60 percent of the confirmed cases are in a handful of local governments in the country with 18 out of 774 LGAs nationwide, and putting in place targeted interventions.

Mustapha said that this were part of recommendations as the PTF submitted its 5th Interim Report to Mr. President for his consideration.

