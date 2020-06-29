COVID-19: FG to introduce precision lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday said the government might pursue precision lockdown to manage the pandemic in the hotspots.

The PTF Chairman and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said this after leading his team to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on the progress of national response to stop the pandemic.

Mustapha said the precision lockdown was necessary to put in place specific measures in certain places especially by state governments to enable aggressive testing for the disease and management.

According to him, 18 out of the 774 local governments in the country have been identified as responsible for 60% of the confirmed cases in the country.

He also said the mortality rate of the disease in Nigeria is low due to the age bracket of most of those infected by the virus.

Mustapha, who spoke with State House reporters, said compared to other countries with similar climatic characteristics, 80% of the infections affected a very active part of the population who were in the age bracket of 31 to 40 years.

According to him, even when they have the infection, they are able to surmount it because of their level of energy.

He, however, said that the PTF was concerned about the remaining 20% who were the vulnerable group, stressing that everything was being done to protect the elderly and those with underlying illnesses.

