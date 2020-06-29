COVID-19: Nigeria records 490 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Sunday that the country recorded 490 new cases of COVID-19 as her total infections hit 24,567.
This was revealed via its Twitter handle @NCDCgov.
These new cases were recorded in 20 states of the federation, with Lagos State recording the highest figure of 118 and Kogi, Oyo and Bayelsa each recording a single case.
According to the tweet, the figures are: “Lagos-118, Delta-84, Ebonyi-68, FCT-56, Plateau-39, Edo-29, Katsina-21, Imo-13, Ondo-12, Adamawa-11, Osun-8, Ogun-8, Rivers-6, Kano-5, Enugu-3, Bauchi-3, Akwa Ibom-3, Kogi-1, Oyo-1, Bayelsa-1”
As at 11:28 PM of June 28, 2020, there were 24,567 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, 9,007 patients have been discharged and 565 fatalities recorded
