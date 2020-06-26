‘Nigerians now romancing COVID-19’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has said that despite his 40 years of politicking, he would not be attending any political rallies for now.

He also lamented that many Nigerians are now ‘romancing’ COVID-19 as if the virus has lost its potency or that a vaccine for cure has been discovered.

He was speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the 46th joint national briefing of the taskforce.

This is as he also said that he would return Nigeria to lockdown, at this time that Nigerians are ‘romancing Coronavirus’, if he had the powers to do so.

“Gatherings are still not ok, any form of gathering.

“I know it is an electioneering period for some states in Nigeria and people would want to congregate but we must begin to device others means, especially for those that are contesting for this offices by the time they got there may end up spending their resources in their states to deal with the problem they would have created.

“I am a politician and have been in this business for about 40 years.

“But I can assure you that I would not attend any political rallies.

“I would use other mechanisms of reaching the electorates. But to congregate in a political rally for what?” Mustapha said.

He added that though a return to lockdown might not be popular, it was the right thing to do considering the attitude of some Nigerians to the virus at this time.

He said, “Some persons are already romancing with COVID-19 in the manner of Tom and Jerry.

“If it were within my powers this is the time to lockdown.

“Lockdown might not be a popular thing but this is the time to lockdown because I can see the attitude of Tom and Jerry, we are already romancing with COVID-19 and it is not good.”

He said Nigerians must continue to take responsibility to reduce community transmission of the virus.

