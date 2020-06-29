COVID-19: Buhari briefed by PTF

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, received briefing from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 as the second phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown ends.

The briefing was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; the PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu and the Director General of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.

Mustapha said the second phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown in the country was for an initial period of four weeks.

President Buhari had, on April 27, announced the gradual easing of a five-week lockdown in FCT, Lagos and Ogun states.

The lockdown was eased to a nationwide night curfew (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) from May 4 to May 17.

The first phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown was subsequently extended by two weeks, which elapsed midnight on June 1.

The second phase, which was implemented over four weeks spanning June 2nd – 29th, is still subject to review.

In the second phase, government had relaxed restrictions on banking operations and worship places.

Federal government had retained the nationwide curfew but the time was reduced from 10pm to 4am, to limit social interactions and, therefore, reduce the risk of the transmissions of the virus which is now on community transmission level.

