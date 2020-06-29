Buhari mourns Adamawa monarch, Kogi CJ

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, condoled with the family of Honest Irmiya Stephens, the Hama Bachama and paramount ruler of the Bachama Kingdom over his death.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, also commiserated with the kingdom, the government and people of Adamawa State.

He said the late monarch served his community, state and the nation creditably.

Urging the kingdom to elect a worthy successor, Buhari prayed God to console all those who mourned the departed traditional ruler and grant his soul eternal rest.

Similarly, Buhari commiserated with the government and people of Kogi State over the death of the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana, saying his brilliant legal career would remain a reference.

