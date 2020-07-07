Ortom mourns as Benue COVID-19 team vice chairman buried

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of Vice Chairman of Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, Professor Godwin Achinge was, on Monday, buried at his Gyaluwa village in Gwer-West Local Government Area of the state.

Achinge died from COVID-19 complications on Sunday in a Jos hospital where he was being treated of the disease.

A statement signed by the State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, Engr. Benson Abounu, expressed deep sadness over the demise of Achinge.

“He passed on yesterday [Sunday] in Jos, Plateau State where he had been receiving treatment at a medical facility having contacted the Coronavirus and was buried today (Monday) at his ancestral abode Gyaluwa village in Gwer-West Local Government Area of the state.

“Until his death, Professor Achinge, an outstanding medical practitioner and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the Benue State University, Makurdi, served the Benue COVID-19 Committee diligently and selflessly.

“He will be sorely missed for his wealth of knowledge and experience as well as boundless energies which he brought to bear with telling impact on the efforts to keep Benue safe from COVID-19,” the deputy governor stated.

