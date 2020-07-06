  1. Home
21 people missing in Benue boat mishap

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi   
At least, 21 people are feared dead in a boat mishap on Sunday afternoon on River Benue in Makurdi Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened about 2:00pm at the Kwaghter axis in Makurdi area of the river.

It was gathered that some of the boat occupants had been rescued while 21 others remained missing and feared dead.

Police spokesperson in Benue Command, DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, said at about 2:30pm, information was received that 23 members  of ECAN Church Ijaha in Makurdi LGA boarded a boat to attend a  conference across River Benue.

“At the midstream, the boat sank into the river. Marine Police search party were deployed to the scene where two  persons were rescued alive while  21 persons are still missing,” she said.

