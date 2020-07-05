Benue COVID-19 team Vice Chairman dies

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice-Chairman of Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, Professor Godwin Achinge, has died from COVID-19 complications.

Daily Trust gathered that Achinge, also a deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), at the Benue State University, died on Sunday afternoon at a hospital facility in Jos where he was taken to after he tested positive for COVID-19 early last week.

The State Commissioner of Information, Mrs Ngunan Addingi, said she was not yet aware and promised to get back to newsmen later today.

However, dependable sources, who are members of the committee but prefer anonymity, confirmed the development.

Achinge, was professor of Medicine and Consultant Gastroenterologist as well as Head of Infectious Diseases Centre at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH).

A management staff at BSUTH who also didn’t want his name mentioned, said the deceased until his death remained the only consultant in his field at the hospital after the tenure exit of his trainer, former Chief Medical Director of BSUTH, Prof. Okruga Malu, who is also Gastroenterologist.

He was said to have however been raising younger colleagues in his area of specialisation before his demise which has saddened some of his admirers who described him as a kind hearted doctor.

Governor Samuel Ortom had on Saturday disclosed that , the State Action Committee on COVID-19 Vice Chairman tested positive when he stressed the need for a review of the committee’s activities and where necessary for them to reverse the relaxed lockdown of worship centres and markets.

