Benue varsity’s Vice Chancellor tests positive for COVID-19

The Vice Chancellor of Benue State University (BSU), Professor Moses Msugh, has confirmed that he tested positive for covid-19

Msugh made the confirmation on his verified Facebook account on Thursday.

“On Monday, 29th June, 2020, my test result for the COVID-19 returned positive.

“I had fever and body fatigue the previous week, I have been in isolation since I found out about my positive exposure to the virus.

“I am of course managing the virus now. I must at this point express my appreciation to the Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and also the state taskforce on COVID-19 headed by the deputy governor, Benson Abounu for their timely support to ensure I get the required medical attention.

“Staff of Benue State University and close associates are urged to check themselves, isolate and be pragmatic.

“The virus don’t move, we move it. Take responsibility,” the VC stated.

Meanwhile, the authority of the University had on Tuesday fumigated the institution’s premises amidst rumour that the VC and top management staff of the University had tested positive to coronavirus.

But, the institution’s Principal Assistant Registrar (Information & Public Relations), Tser Vanger, had in statement refuted the report, stating, that the insinuation were unfounded.

