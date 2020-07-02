  1. Home
Senate seeks probe of attacks on Benue communities

By Abdullateef Salau 
Senate
File photo of senators at plenary

The Senate Wednesday urged the police and other security agencies to carry out a comprehensive investigation into attacks on Echori and Itakpa communities in Benue State and arrest the perpetrators.

This followed a motion by Senator Patrick Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), who noted that two persons were killed during attacks on the two communities in Obi Local Government Area of Benue on May 10 and June 1, 2020 respectively.

The Senate urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to mount surveillance at the affected areas to proactively detect and deter future attacks.

It also urged the police and security agencies to review their operational mechanism and be more proactive.

