Nigerian governors who tested positive for COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Five Nigerian governors have tested positive for COVID-19 since its outbreak in the country.

The Federal Ministry of Health on Friday, February 28, 2020, confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Lagos who was an Italian citizen who worked in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos on the 25th of February.

The outbreak made Nigeria became the third African country to have recorded a case after Algeria and Egypt.

However, the number of cases kept rising by day despite the far-reaching measure deployed by the government to stem the spread.

Four months down the line, the pandemic has soared to over 25,000 cases with fatalities as many key personalities fall victim.

The following are five Nigerian governors who have tested positive for COVID-19;

Bauchi State Governor

On March 24th, Bauchi state Governor Bala Abdukadir Mohammed tested positive for Coronavirus.

Daily Trust reported that Governor Mohammed was in self-isolation after having contact with the son of Atiku Abubakar who tested positive for the virus.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado said the governor who returned from an official trip in Lagos met with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar in the Aero Contractors aircraft where they shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

On April 9th, the Governor announced through his official twitter handle that he has recovered and tested negative for the virus after sixteen days.

Kaduna State Governor

On March 28, Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai became the second governor to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

El-Rufai disclosed this in a video shared on the official account of the Governor of Kaduna State, @GovKaduna in which he said he was in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC for asymptomatic patients.

On April 22nd, Nasir El-Rufai announced that he tested negative for the coronavirus after weeks of treatment.

Oyo State Governor

On 30th March, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde disclosed that he tested positive to the disease to become the third governor to have fall victim of the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet posted on his personal Twitter handle @seyiamakinde, he said though he has was not displaying any symptom, he will continue to isolate himself.

The governor was said to be among governors who attended National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja where he met with other governors after which the Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF) advised its members who attended the Abuja meeting to go into self- isolation or undergo COVID-19 test.

Six days after, Makinde on April 6th announced that he tested negative for the virus which became the fastest recovery period in the country since the index case was reported.

Abia State Governor

On June 8th, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.

A statement by the state government indicated that the governor had gone into isolation before his result returned positive, and directed the deputy governor to act on his behalf pending the time he resumes duty.

It is believed that the governor is still positive to the virus.

Rotimi Akeredolu

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, became the fifth governor in Nigeria to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor revealed this in a broadcast on June 30th, adding that he is yet to show any symptom.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App