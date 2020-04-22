Breaking News
El-Rufai tests negative for coronavirusAdamawa records first case of COVID-19
  1. Home
  2. Health
  3. El-Rufai tests negative for coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT

El-Rufai tests negative for coronavirus

By Daily Trust Online 
El-Rufai family observing social distancing and restrictions to halt spread of coronavirus. The governor of Kaduna, in the middle, announced on Wednesday he's tested positive for the virus. Photo: twitter.com/govkaduna

Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has tested negative for the coronavirus, after weeks of treatment.

I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results,” he announced.

“I thank Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy. I also acknowledge with gratitude the massive outpouring of sympathy, prayers and public support that followed the disclosure of the infection,” he said.
“My family not only went through the trauma of potentially losing a member, but also the risk of being infected as well. The entire family has been supportive as usual, while my many friends and colleagues from all over the world have sent their prayers and best wishes.”

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.