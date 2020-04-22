El-Rufai tests negative for coronavirus

Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has tested negative for the coronavirus, after weeks of treatment.
“I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results,” he announced.
