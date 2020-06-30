Governor Akeredolu tests positive for COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor revealed this in a broadcast on Tuesday afternoon.

Other governors in Nigeria, who had tested positive for the virus, include Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State and Abdulkadir Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Akeredolu said he is currently asymptomatic.

“I had malaria few days ago and was treated.

“I got over it,” he disclosed in the short video made available to Daily Trust.

He said he was advised to have a coronavirus test afterward by a colleague which he did.

“The result came out today 30th June 2020 and I tested positive but I am asymptomatic.

“I am not feeling sick neither am I feeling odd in any way but my doctors have decided that I should take the normal treatment and self isolate,” Akeredolu disclosed.

He said his doctors advised that supervised home management will be ideal for him for now.

He assured that he was still working at home attending to files, saying the work will go on.

Akeredolu called on his political associate to go on with work towards his re-election, expressing optimism that he will defeat the virus.

The governor noted that: “Let me assure people that there are many of us like this that doesn’t have the symptoms but have it [coronavirus].

He, therefore, called on people of the state to get tested when experiencing malaria symptoms.

What’s the coronavirus statistics?

The coronavirus has killed at least 505,652 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Tuesday.

At least, 10,322,400 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

Of these, at least, 5,187,300 are now considered recovered.

Many countries, including Nigeria, are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, announced 566 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 25,133.

It said till date, 25,133 cases had been confirmed out of which 15, 256 were active cases while 9,402 had been treated and discharged.

According to the centre, 132, 304 samples have been collected while 573 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, NCDC has said that with the absence of a vaccine, non- pharmaceutical interventions such as the use of face masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene remain the most effective strategy to limit COVID-19 spread.

It added that with the ongoing community transmission of COVID-19, it had become imperative for Nigerians to take responsibility by adhering to all recommended measures.

