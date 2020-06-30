Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections jump to 25,133 as Oyo discharges 180 patients

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday announced 566 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 25,133.

The centre announced this via its official Twitter handle.

It said that the 566 new confirmed cases were from 20 states, with eight deaths on June 29.

The health agency added that no new state reported a case in the past 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 166 new infections, followed by Oyo which reported 66 new infections.

Amongst others were; Delta – 53, Ebonyi – 43, Plateau – 34, Ondo – 32, FCT – 26, Ogun – 25, Edo – 24, Imo – 15, Bayelsa – 13, Benue – 12, Gombe – 11, Kano – 11, Kaduna – 11, Osun – 8, Nasarawa – 7, Borno – 5, Katsina – 2 and Anambra – 2.

The NCDC said till date, 25,133 cases had been confirmed out of which 15, 256 were active cases while 9,402 had benn treated and discharged.

According to the centre, 132, 304 samples have been collected while 573 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

566 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-166

Oyo-66

Delta-53

Ebonyi-43

Plateau-34

Ondo-32

FCT-26

Ogun-25

Edo-24

Imo-15

Bayelsa-13

Benue-12

Gombe-11

Kano-11

Kaduna-11

Osun-8

Nasarawa-7

Borno-5

Katsina-2

Anambra-2 25,133 confirmed

9,402 discharged

573 deaths pic.twitter.com/cTRnI4xulq — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 29, 2020

Meanwhile, NCDC has said that with the absence of a vaccine, non- pharmaceutical interventions such as the use of face masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene remain the most effective strategy to limit COVID-19 spread.

It added that with the ongoing community transmission of COVID-19, it had become imperative for Nigerians to take responsibility by adhering to all recommended measures.

Oyo discharges 180 COVID-19 patients

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Government has discharged 180 COVID-19 patients after returning negative for the virus.

Governor Seyi Makinde announced this via his offical Twitter account on Monday.

Makinde said that the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Oyo State had risen to 688.

He, however, said the state recorded one additional death from coronavirus infection, increasing the total death toll in state to 12.

He said: “180 confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second negative test results and have been discharged.

“This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 688.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 66 suspected cases came back positive.

“The cases are from Ibadan North West (26), Ibadan N (9), Ibadan SW (6), Ido (6), Lagelu (4), Egbeda (3), Oyo E (3), Ibarapa N (3), Saki W (2), Ibadan SE (1), Ibadan NE (1), Akinyele (1) and Itesiwaju (1) LGAs.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1372.

“Sadly, we had one COVID-19 related death.

“So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is 12.”

OYO STATE COVID-19 TASK FORCE UPDATE (June 29, 2020) 1. 180 confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 688. pic.twitter.com/vwb1V1v0zG — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) June 29, 2020

2. Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for sixty-six suspected cases came back POSITIVE. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) June 29, 2020

The cases are from Ibadan North West (26), Ibadan N (9), Ibadan SW (6), Ido (6), Lagelu (4), Egbeda (3), Oyo E (3), Ibarapa N (3), Saki W (2), Ibadan SE (1), Ibadan NE (1), Akinyele (1) and Itesiwaju (1) LGAs. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1372. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) June 29, 2020

3. Sadly, we had one COVID-19 related death. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is twelve. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) June 29, 2020

The state ranks third in number of recorded cases with Lagos and FCT holding the first and second position respectively. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App