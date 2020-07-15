Kano lawmakers seek castration as rape punishment

ADVERTISEMENT

To address the upsurge in rape cases in Kano State, the state’s House of Assembly has commenced a process to prescribe castration as punishment for rape in the state.

This followed a motion presented on Wednesday by Nuraddeen Alhassan, a lawmaker representing Rano constituency, seeking for the further amendment of the State’s Penal Code amendment (No.12), law of 2014.

Alhassan stressed that the review was necessary to reflect a harsher punishment for rapists in the state.

At the moment, the state’s law prescribes 14 years imprisonment for rape convicts.

Making a case for castration instead of the 14 years imprisonment, Alhassan said, “I believe this is the only measure to be taken to end the rampant cases of rape in our society, as it is so worrisome.

“I also want to appeal to the house to look into the security issues, so as to strengthen their efforts in tackling the rape cases in the state,” he appealed.

He also submitted that if parents can desist from sending their children for hawking, such can also contribute to reducing the menace in their communities.

Most of the rapists, according to him, used hawking opportunity to lure the children to rape them, especially at the construction sites or abandoned buildings.

Alhassan also asked the house to find out how the rape cases were being handled by the courts in the state.

During the plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Gafasa, the lawmakers after deliberations on the issue, unanimously adopted the motion and ordered for the review of the extant law.

