Kano police charge 42 rape suspects to court

Police Command in Kano state said it has charged 42 rape suspects to court for prosecution between January and June 13th.

The Spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa who confirmed this to journalists in Kano on Thursday said most of the victims of the rape including girls and women have been treated and discharged from health centres where they were comprehensively examined.

He said majority of the cases were carried out in uncompleted buildings and farm lands.

According to him, “analysis and research conducted by the Police Command Headquarters, indicated that about 33.3 per cent of rape cases were perpetrated in uncompleted buildings, followed by 17.7 per cent cases, who were apprehended at farmlands.

“Also, 15.6 per cent of the cases occurred at the home of the victims, whereas 6.7 per cent were carried out at the houses of the suspects.”

Kiyawa emphasised the need for residents to be more vigilant, advising parents and guardians to keep watch over their children and wards against sex predators.

He further encouraged the people of Kano to always open up by timely reporting of rape incidents to the nearest police station for necessary action.

Nigeria has in the past few weeks been under siege by pervasive action of sex predators who rape and kill their victims.

