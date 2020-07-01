Kano’s serial rapist docked for raping 85-year-old woman

ADVERTISEMENT

A 32-year-old man, Mohammed Zulfaralu, on Wednesday appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano for alleged criminal trespass and rape of an 85-year-old woman.

The defendant, Zulfaralu, who resides at Gidan Kwana, Kwanar Dangora Village, is also standing trial before the court on an attempt to rape three housewives.

The prosecutor, ASP Badamasi Gawuna told the court that one Abubakar Yusuf of Kwanan Dangora, on June 8, reported the defendant to the police after he allegedly had canal knowledge of an 85-year-old woman.

He alleged that sometimes in the month of November 2019, the defendant trespassed into the complainant mother’s home situated at Unguwar Rimi area of Kwanar Dangora, and raped her.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened sections 344 and 283 of the Penal Code.

Gawuna also told the court that the defendant attempted to rape three housewives.

He said husbands of the victims had on June 5, jointly reported to the Divisional Police Office, Kwanar Dangora that the defendant trespassed into their matrimonial homes and attempted to rape their women.

Gawuna listed the names of the complainants as Hamza Shuaibu; Yusuf Sani and Sani Sama’ila.

The prosecutor argued that the offense contravened 344 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Presiding Judge, Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Idris, ordered the police to provide the confessional statement of the defendant.

Idris, thereafter, ordered the defendant to be remanded in a correctional facility and adjourned the case until July 20, for hearing. (NAN)

