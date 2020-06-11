Kaduna lawmaker beaten as leadership crisis rocks Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

There was serious confusion in Kaduna State House of Assembly on Thursday as the Member Representing Makera constituency, Dahiru Liman snatched the mace.

Daily Trust observed that few minutes after the announcement of the new Deputy Speaker, Isaac Auta Zankai by the clerk, Honourable Liman walked into the hall alongside the impeached deputy Speaker, Honorable Muktar Hazo and attempted to disrupt the plenary session chaired by the Clerk of the House, Bello Idris.

But Honourable Liman was descended upon by other lawmakers loyal to the Speaker, Ibrahim Zailani as he headed towards the exit door with the mace

Our reporter who witnessed the incident reported that it took the grace of other few members to free him from those physically attacking him as he struggled to hold on to the mace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He was later rushed out by other members with his clothes torn and was also bleeding from the nose.

Reacting to the attack on him, Liman said 21 lawmakers agreed to impeach the speaker for incompetence.

“We are 21 lawmakers that agreed to impeach the speaker for lack of competency and also failure to hold session. He is also creating division among lawmakers,” he said

Zailani denied all allegations while addressing journalists, saying he didn’t call for sitting because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday session was attended by 24 lawmakers out of 34 lawmakers.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App