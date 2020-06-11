Kaduna assembly removes deputy speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State House of Assembly has removed its deputy speaker, Aminu Hazo.

Hazo was immediately replaced by Hon. Isaac Auta Zankai, representing Kauru in the state assembly.

He was removed following an alleged plot to remove the Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Zailani.

His impeachment was announced on Thursday by the Clerk of the House, Bello Idris, following a session held by 24 out of the 34 lawmakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Idris said the house members passed a vote of no confidence on the deputy speaker and they resolved to elect Honourable Zankai as the new deputy speaker.

Zankai was sworn in immediately, Idris added.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App