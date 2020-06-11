Chimamanda Adichie loses father

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. James Nwoye Adichie, the father of international writer and renowned author, Chimamanda Adichie is dead.

Adichie, a professor of statistics died Wednesday night at Chira Memorial Hospital, Awkuzu Oyi local government of Anambra state.

According to his son, Okey Adichie who spoke to Daily Trust on the telephone on Thursday, Professor Adichie, aged 88, died after a brief illness.

“Our father, Professor J. N. Adichie, Odelora Abba, died late yesterday night, June 10, 2020, at Chira Memorial Hospital, Awkuzu,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

James Nwoye Adichie, a native of Abba in Anambra State, was a retired professor of Statistics and Mathematics from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Prof James Adichie was born in 1932 and went to Nimo Primary School and later moved to Akwuzu Primary School where he finished standard six.

After primary education, he attended Our Lady’s High School, Onitsha, 1947-48, and Yaba Technical Institute (now College of Technology) Lagos, 1948-50.

He also attended University College, Ibadan, 1957-60, University of California, Berkeley, USA, 1963-66

He was research Officer, Central Bank of Nigeria, July-September, 1960; Statistician, Federal Office of Statistics, Lagos, September- December, 1960; Lecturer in Mathematics, Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology, Enugu, January-September, 1961; Assistant Lecturer in Statistics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, 1961-66; Lecturer, 1966-72; Senior Lecturer, 1972-74; Associate Professor of Statistics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, 1974-76; appointed Professor of Statistics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, since 1976 and he retired in 1997 from UNN.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App