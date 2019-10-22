How we arrested Mompha on his way to Dubai — EFCC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed how its operatives from the Lagos Zonal Office arrested Ismaila Mustapha, a social media celebrity, popularly known as Mompha.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Tuesday said “the suspect was arrested on Friday 18 October, 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his way to Dubai, United Arab Emirate following series of actionable intelligence reports linking him to organised transnational cyber fraud and money laundering.”

He added Ismaila allegedly perpetrates his fraudulent activities under the cover of being a Bureau de Change operator, to launder his proceeds of crime.

Also in a series of tweets by the commission, it quoted EFCC operatives saying: “actionable cross border intelligence received from collaborative law enforcement agencies about his alleged involvement in the criminal activities further strengthened our suspicion.”

It added: “Ismaila who allegedly perpetrated his fraudulent activities under the guise of being a Bureau de Change operator is always seen with his little son flaunting huge amount of foreign currencies on his social medial platforms.

“Investigations have also revealed that Ismaila is only using the BDC business, he jointly owned with his siblings, as a decoy to launder his proceeds of crime.

“However, the suspect has volunteered useful information to the operatives and has admitted to be reasonably involved in the first two cases he was alleged to be involved.”

Uwujaren further noted that the suspect has volunteered useful information while investigation continues.

“At the point of arrest, five wristwatches with a total value of over twenty million Naira (N20,000,000:00) was recovered from him.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” the EFCC spokesman added.

READ the EFCC’s tweet thread below:

The suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded. — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) October 22, 2019

