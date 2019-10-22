Breaking News
BREAKING: EFCC confirms arrest of Mompha’, popular Instagram ‘Big Boy’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that it arrested Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as ‘Mompha.’

EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren told Daily Trust that Mompha was arrested by the top anti-graft agency in Abuja, although he did not give further details.

He said Mompha is in the custody of the EFCC.

Mompha, a social media celeb is often referred to as the king of Nigerian Bureau De Change.

There were reports that he fled his base in Dubai to evade arrest from the International Criminal Police Organization, more commonly known as INTERPOL.

 

