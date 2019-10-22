Social media reacts as EFCC confirms arrest of Instagram ‘big boy’, Mompha

ADVERTISEMENT

Dubai-based Nigerian, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as “Mompha” is making waves on social media following his arrest in Abuja.

According to reports, Mompha was arrested by the joint effort of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, and INTERPOL (International Criminal Police Organization) over fraud allegations.

Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to express their view over the arrest, below are some of the tweets:

@RealDreylo

How can you trust that Mompha Guy? Nobody knows what he does. Today baba don buy Bentley, tomorrow him don buy Rolls Royce wey Queen Elizabeth Dey use. Instagram life sha 🙆🏼‍♂‍ — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) October 22, 2019

@Demithacreator

Even if you do Blood money, Ifa can’t afford the kind of money that Mompha has. It’s almost impossible to tell me there isn’t illegal shit involved. Probably laundering. All he had to do was stay lowkey but no. — DemiThaCreator™ 👼 (@demithacreator) October 22, 2019

@DirectorFlo

If you have been asking “God When” to Mompha’s standard of life and lifestyle please don’t hesitate to ask ‘God When” to his current condition and location. All equations must be balanced. — DIRECTOR FLO 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DirectorFlo) October 22, 2019

In an exclusive interview, the EFCC confirmed the arrest of Mompha.

EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren told Daily Trust that Mompha was arrested by the top anti-graft agency in Abuja, although he did not give further details.

He said Mompha is in the custody of the EFCC.

Mompha, a social media celeb is often referred to as the king of Nigerian Bureau De Change.

There were reports that he fled his base in Dubai to evade arrest from the International Criminal Police Organization, more commonly known as INTERPOL.

