Social media reacts as EFCC confirms arrest of Instagram ‘big boy’, Mompha

Dubai-based Nigerian, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as “Mompha” is making waves on social media following his arrest in Abuja.

According to reports, Mompha was arrested by the joint effort of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC,  and INTERPOL (International Criminal Police Organization) over fraud allegations.

Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to express their view over the arrest, below are some of the tweets:
In an exclusive interview, the EFCC confirmed the arrest of Mompha.

EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren told Daily Trust that Mompha was arrested by the top anti-graft agency in Abuja, although he did not give further details.

He said Mompha is in the custody of the EFCC.

Mompha, a social media celeb is often referred to as the king of Nigerian Bureau De Change.

There were reports that he fled his base in Dubai to evade arrest from the International Criminal Police Organization, more commonly known as INTERPOL.

