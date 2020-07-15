Gunmen abduct immigration officer, wife in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified gunmen have stormed a private residence of an officer of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Salisu Usman, in Gudi town of Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and abducted him and his wife.

A witness, who preferred anonymity, said the house was besieged by the armed men around 9pm on Tuesday.

The source said that the gunmen fired many shots to scare off the youth, who had wanted to resist the attack, and a stray bullet killed one person.

According to the source, the gunmen gained access into the house after scaring off the youths and kidnapped the officer and his wife.

A witness said the victim is a nephew of a former Minister of Communications, Mr. Labaran Maku.

When contacted, Comptroller of Immigration in the state, Zainab Lawal, confirmed the incident.

She said: “Nigeria Immigration Officer, (NIS) Superintendent Salisu Usman and his wife have been abducted at gunpoint.

“And his sister was shot which led to her death.”

The Police spokesperson in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel, did not respond to our reporter’s phone calls and has not returned the calls as of the time of filing this report.

