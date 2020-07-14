  1. Home
Gunmen kill 2, abduct 20 in Kaduna

By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna 

There was confusion at Keke area of Kaduna Millennium City in Chikun Local Government Area of the state when suspected gunmen killed two persons Sunday night and abducted 20.

The incident happened around 8 pm according to residents who said the suspects wore military and police uniforms and mounted a checkpoint ‎by the main bridge leading into the community.

A resident of the area, who identified himself as Malam Kasimu Keke, told our reporter that most of the victims were on their way home when the gunmen stopped them at the ‘checkpoint’.

“They came in military and police uniforms and mounted a checkpoint on the bridge leading to the community asking ‎motorists to park.

“Many drivers parked thinking they were security agents, but a provisions store keeper named Ibrahim was shot dead when he attempted to run after he suspected them to be armed robbers.

“Another person was also killed making two,” he said.

Several attempts to get comments from the Kaduna State police command failed as the Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to calls to his phone.

