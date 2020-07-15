How gunmen killed district head in Kebbi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bajida District in Fakai Local Government Area of Kebbi State was, last week, thrown into pandemonium after the district head, Alhaji Musa Mohammed Bahago, was gruesomely killed in broad daylight by unidentified gunmen.

The monarch was reported to have been killed while on his way back from Zuru Town.

A source close to the family of the late royal father told Caliphate Trust that some days to his murder about 20 armed men, wielding dane guns and other dangerous weapons stormed his palace asking after him.

The gunmen were said to have arrived at the palace of the district head on eight motorcycles with each carrying a passenger wearing a mask.

After searching for their target, the gunmen went back disappointed as they were told that he was not at home.

When it occurred to him that there were some people going after his life, the late district head reported the matter to his colleagues and seniors in the hierarchy.

He was advised to avoid unnecessary movement.

But on that fateful day, the late Bahago, left for Zuru to report to the police that his life was under threat, unknown to him that the unidentified gunmen were closely monitoring his movement.

The late district head, who had been indoors as advised by his colleagues, was alone on the journey to Zuru.

The killers blocked the late monarch at about 4pm and attacked with machetes killing him on the spot.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kebbi state police command, confirmed the incident.

He added that so far no arrest was made but the police were making frantic efforts to unearth the perpetrators of the crime with a view to bring them to book.

“The police are aware of the unfortunate incident and are making efforts to bring the culprits to book,” Abubakar stated.

