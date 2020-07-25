Gov inaugurates panel on Tiv, Jukun crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has said that despite series of dialogues and reconciliation efforts to address the Tiv/Jukun crisis, it keeps reoccurring.

He spoke on Friday while inaugurating a seven-man commission of inquiry into the lingering crisis.

Ishaku stated that it was yet another attempt by his administration to address the issue permanently that he inaugurated the commission of inquiry into the crisis.

He expressed concern over recent happenings which put the state in bad news of violent conflicts.

Ishaku lamented that despite the numerous developmental projects his administration had executed, it was the negative news of communal conflicts that emerge from the state all the time.

He said his administration had repositioned the agricultural sector but the crisis had prevented many farmers from going to farm.

“Several attempts by both Taraba and Benue State governments as well as the federal government have been made to amicably and sincerely address the conflict but the crisis still continues unabated,” Ishaku said.

He said he had a strong conviction that honesty and transparent dialogue remained the universally accepted way of resolving misunderstandings of any magnitude.

“It is our sincere hope that this commission will be able to bring a permanent solution the conflict and l urge all communities and stakeholders to support and cooperate with it,” he said.

He warned against using social media to instigate crisis, adding that social media must be checked and its usage should be regulated.

A retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Kaimai Bayanga Akaahs and Barr. Hamiddu Audu will serve as chairman and secretary respectively.

