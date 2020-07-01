Bandits exploit Tiv/Jukun crisis to harm Taraba, Darius says

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State says kidnappers and bandits take advantage of the Tiv/Jukun crisis harm the people of the state.

Fielding questions from newsmen on the Tiv/Jukun crisis yesterday, he said: “What’s happening now is not Tiv/Jukun crisis, but acts of criminality where kidnappers and bandits steal and kidnap people to harm the state.

“I met the situation on the ground and since l assumed office, my focus has been on peace because without peace there would be no development.”

On why he had not visited Takum, his home town for the past one-and half-years, Ishaku said it was because he was sick.

