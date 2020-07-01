Bandits exploit Tiv/Jukun crisis to harm Taraba, Darius says

  1. Home
By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo 
Darius Dickson
Gov. Darius Ishaku

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State says kidnappers and bandits take advantage of the Tiv/Jukun crisis harm the people of the state.

Fielding questions from newsmen on the Tiv/Jukun crisis yesterday, he said: “What’s happening now is not Tiv/Jukun crisis, but acts of criminality where kidnappers and bandits steal and kidnap people to harm the state.

“I met the situation on the ground and since l assumed office, my focus has been on peace because without peace there would be no development.”

On why he had not visited Takum, his home town for the past one-and half-years, Ishaku said it was because he was sick.

