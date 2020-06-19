Darius accuses men of God for Taraba crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has accused some men of God of inciting crisis in the state.

He made the accusation when the 8-man committee on Tiv internally displaced persons paid him a courtesy call on Wednesday.

Ishaku said some people were disguising under religion to cause crisis in the state and warned that he will not take it lightly with such evil men.

According to him, some people who claimed to be men of God were inciting crisis and promoting sentiment instead of promoting peace and peaceful coexistence among their followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

He said he will not tolerate such people as their acts were contrary to his peace efforts in the state.

“We tour parts of Taraba and Benue states along with my colleague Governor Ortom all in an efforts to find a lasting solution to the Tiv/Jukun crisis but sadly some men of God are frustrating this effort.

“I Will not accept any nonsense from anybody as my main focus as Governor is to ensure that permanent peace is restored in all areas affected by crisis,” Ishaku said.

He lamented that the crisis had displaced people from their homes, adding that good people of the state should contribute to bringing lasting solutions to the crisis.

“Taraba is a multi-ethnic and religious state where you have two brothers or sisters and in-laws belonging to two divides and in such case what do we do than to embrace one another and live in peace,” he further stated.

Ishaku maintained that no development would be achieved without peace, adding that he will continue to do his best in making sure peace was restored in the areas affected by the crisis.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App