Obaseki’s PDP membership card ready — Edo chair

The Edo State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tony Azegbemi has said that the party membership card of Governor Godwin Obaseki was ready.

This is contrary to Obaseki’s post on his twitter handle yesterday that, “I have not moved to a new platform yet to seek re-election.”

Azegbemi in an exclusive phone chat disclosed to Daily Trust that Obaseki who resigned from APC on Tuesday, will join PDP any time he returns from Abuja.

“At the moment, Obaseki is in Abuja but when he returns to Benin, his card is ready and he has already registered with our party in his ward. We are ready to welcome Governor Obaseki and we are excited he is joining our party,” he said.

Obaseki’s spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, said he cannot confirm the claim because the governor has not made any pronouncement.

“The governor will make a announcement in respect of any thing like that (going to PDP) but he has not spoken, so we cannot confirm it untill he speaks. The last time he spoke he said he would consult with his supporters and announce where he is going to,” he said.

Court stops Edo govt from arresting Oshiomhole

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday extended the order stopping the Edo State Government and Governor Godwin Obaseki from arresting and prosecuting Adams Oshiomhole over an indictment in a white paper submitted to the state government.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed ordered all the parties to maintain status quo pending the hearing of the matter on June 29.

The judge had earlier directed the state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Justice J. Oyomire, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Department of State Services (DSS), who were joined as parties to the suit, not take any action pending the determination of the issue of jurisdiction.

A panel of inquiry headed by Justice J. Oyomire had in a white paper indicted Oshiomhole of corruption, and recommended his arrest and prosecution.

Oshiomhole had on June 1 in an ex parte motion, through his lawyer, West Idahosa, asked the court to stop his arrest and prosecution on account of the white paper.

The case has been adjourned to June 29 for hearing.

