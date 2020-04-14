Tiv-Jukun crises: Benue, Taraba sign peace accord

ADVERTISEMENT

Top government officials of Benue and Taraba have signed a peace accord in Nasarawa State to end the recurring violent clashes between the Tivs and Jukuns.

This was contained in a communique issued and signed by Engineer Haruna Manu and Engineer Benson Abounu, deputy governors of Taraba and Benue states in the presence of Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, on Tuesday at the end of the joint peace meeting.

The meeting, which was declared open by Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, had in attendance stakeholders from Taraba and Benue states.

According to the communique, “There should be a cessation of hostilities from all parties to pave way for the return of displaced persons;

“The Governors of the two States should meet with traditional rulers in the frontline communities and sensitize them on the need to live in peace.

“The sensitization should include effective communication by use of mass media. Ensure the return of the displaced people to their various homes.

“All the displaced persons in Taraba state should be allowed to return to their homes as soon as possible under the supervision of security personnel in view of the up-coming raining season.

“That Benue and Taraba state Governments should identify and apprehend militia groups suspected to be residing in the two states and hand them over to security agencies for necessary action;

“That even though the Benue state Government did not initiate the land litigation in Chonku but in the interest of peace the Deputy Governor of Benue state should play a mediatory role by talking to the litigator and the two Deputy Governors should further meet and resolve the matter.

“That the Federal Government should ensure the demarcation of the boundary of the two states and facilitate the implementation of all the resolutions jointly arrived at by the two states’ governments to permanently resolve the crisis;

“And palliative measures should be provided to the displaced persons by the two States.”

