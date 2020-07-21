Breaking News
Fresh attack claims 11 in Kaduna community

By Ahmed Ali, Kafanchan 
FILE PHOTO

Barely 24-hours after the attack that claimed the lives of seventeen people in Kukum Daji of Kaura local government area of Kaduna state, eleven people have been reportedly killed in another fresh attack in Gora Gan Village of Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State on Monday night.

The attack was reportedly carried out on the unsuspecting villagers around 7:00PM on Monday.

Confirming the incident to Daily Trust on Tuesday, the Executive Chairman, Zangon Kataf Local Government, Dr Elias Manza said fifteen other people were injured and receiving medical attention.

Similarly, Dr Manza said three houses, a car and seven motorcycles were burnt, while one church was also torched.

The Chairman who sympathized with the families of those killed, appealed to the people of the affected village to remain calm and be vigilant and continue to seek the support of government on issues of security and pray to God for mercy.

