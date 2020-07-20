17 feared dead as gunmen attack communities, Police Station in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 17 people, including a Police officer, were feared dead after gunmen attacked two communities and the Kaura Divisional Police Headquarters in Kaduna’s Kaura Local Government Area on Sunday night.

According to reliable sources, Kukum Daji and Manyii Kurum communities in Sabon Gari Manchok were attacked by gunmen leaving no fewer than 17 people killed and many others with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

Daily Trust gathered that the attackers stormed Kukum Daji on motorcycles around 10:30pm, shooting sporadically at well wishers who were attending a send-forth wedding, adding that the victims were mostly youths.

Confirming the incident, the Interim Management Committee Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area, Dr. Bege Katuka Ayuba, said the wounded have been taken to an undisclosed hospital in Kaduna for treatment, while others were being attended to at the Salem Medical Centre Kafanchan.

Dr. Ayuba said security operatives have been deployed to the affected communities, and appealed to people to remain calm.

Our correspondent gathered that a mass burial was taking place for the affected victim.

When contacted, Kaduna State Police Command confirmed to Daily Trust that there was an attack in one of the villages of Kaura Local Government Area on Sunday night but said the force was yet to ascertain the number of casualties.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said a report indicated that lives were lost in the attack, adding that the command had deployed additional security operatives to the area.

