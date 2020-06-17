Five killed as vigilante, bandits clash at Dan Ali

ADVERTISEMENT

A clash between vigilante and bandits last Saturday at Dajin Gwamma in Dan Ali village of Danmusa LGA has left five killed, Daily Trust gathered.

Two of the deceased namely, Abdullahi Lawal AKA Kirgi and Isiya Kanawa were vigilante members based at Dan Ali village.

It was learnt that their decomposing corpses were yet to be buried as the bandits have denied access to recover them for proper burial.

Trouble started a day after the killing of a neighbouring village head at Mazoji ward, when some vigilante members met at Dan Ali village and decided to storm the forest for revenge.

After the clash, the gang leader of the bandits operating in the axis simply identified as “MaiNero” directed for an attack on Dan Ali village which led to massive relocation of the villagers.

Series of negotiations were said to be ongoing between the villagers and the bandits to evade the purported attack and free passage for the retrieval of the corpses of the deceased for burial.

“We are hopeful that their corpses will be buried tonight as the bandits are giving us green lights to allow the corpses to be buried at the forest” a source said.

The police did not respond to enquiries made on the incident.

